Unfazed Ounahi And Amrabat Will Suit Arsenal – Ray Parlour

Ex-Arsenal midfielder, Ray Parlour has come out to say that Morocco midfielders, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi would fit in well at his former club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he loves the fact that Ounahi has not been fazed by any of the big games at the World Cup while looking comfortable on and off the ball.

Ray added that Amrabat is also a footballer that will always be willing to get his foot in for his club.

His words, “Ounahi, the No.8, he is different class,”

“Would I take him at Arsenal? Definitely. With that performance and what I’ve seen of him in this tournament, he’s not fazed by big games, the biggest game for his country maybe ever.”

“He just looked so comfortable, he was always on the half-turn and looking to probe and try to get balls in behind the full-backs.”

“Amrabat, he’s a player, too. If I was Arsenal, I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player.”