We Are Still Questioning Greenwood – GMP

Manchester United have reiterated that Mason Greenwood remains suspended until further notice. This is coming after rape and assault allegations were made against the striker, and fans have been reacting.

According to the club, that decision still stands as MUFC will never condone any sort of violence on and off the pitch.

GMP added that the forward is still getting questioned after the accusations, and people should avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity.

A statement from GMP read, “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.”

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).”

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.”

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”