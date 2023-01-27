Weghorst Offers MUFC Something Different – Paul Parker

The criticism aimed in the direction of Manchester United striker, Wout Weghorst by Cristiano Ronaldo fanboys has been a disgrace, Paul Parker has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes people have been very harsh on the Netherlands international because most Ronaldo fanboys kept judging him after very few number of games.

Parker added that Ronaldo might be the better footballer, but Wout offers something different.

His words, “I think that people have been too harsh towards Wout Weghorst. He has only played three games and it’s way too early to judge him. But it is Man United and you are going to be judged. Every single player is under a massive pressure and they have to handle that 24 hours a day. And people have to remember that he is not a Ronaldo. Ronaldo was a better footballer but this guy is offering something different. He works hard and he wants to help the club. But all the Ronaldo fanboys are just throwing mud at the idiom, which is a disgrace. They should want the club to have success and not only think about their hero who has a new life in a league that only his fans care about.”