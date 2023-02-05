We’ll Have To Negotiate Cancelo’s Summer Price – Bayerrn Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic has come out to confirm that the club are planning to make Joao Cancelo’s loan move permanent. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club has actually been tracking Cancelo for more than four years, but they kept missing out because he was either unaffordable or his spot was already filled.

Hasan added that the price Manchester City has quoted for the summer is quite high, so a middle ground will have to be reached.

His words, “After the transfer was done, we actually thought again about how long we’ve been dealing with João. We came up with more than four years. Either our position was filled or we didn’t have the money for it.”

“We’re playing with open cards. This sum is difficult for us to imagine in the next few years. If all sides really want a common solution, you can manage that in the end. He knows that he has been one of our dream players for years.”