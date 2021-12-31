World Cup Every 2 Years Will Strain Footballers Physically – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to speak against FIFA’s plans to hold a World Cup every two years. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing the World Cup every 2 years will only make the tournament less special and put a greater physical strain on players.

Mbappe added that footballers already play 60 games a year, and adding to that will definitely make things very uncomfortable.

His words, “World Cup, every two years? I can’t say if it’s right or wrong.”

“It’s something unique that happens every four years. Playing it every two years would become a normal competition.”

“We already play 60 games a year. We are happy to play, but when it’s too much it is too much. If you want to have quality you have to allow the players to rest.”