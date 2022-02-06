Zamfara Govt Warns PDP To Stop Rash, Baseless Statements

The Special Adviser on media and public enlightenment to Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State, Hon. Zailani Bappa has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations against Governor Matawalle.

According to a press statement signed by the Governor’s media aide, Governor Matawalle is not responsible for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

He said the accusation of trying to cause the breach of the peace in the State was an empty propaganda that can be thrown into a waste paper basket.

He said that a press release signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba quoted him as saying that a complete breach of law and order is impending in the State.

He said, “The statement contained allegations against Governor Matawalle, ranging from masterminding the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to the threat on the life of the State’s PDP Deputy Chairman, Kabiru Jabaka”

“The Governor has no intention to join issues with the PDP on these baseless allegations. It is pertinent enough to draw the attention of the PDP to understand the workings and dynamics of our democracy. The Governor is in no way responsible for the actions of the legislature in any State.

“The PDP members are power drunk, so they do not believe in the working of our democracy in Nigeria. The PDP must be informed that the Constitution of Nigeria does not empower Governors to impeach their deputies.”

“The PDP members claim to be democrats but should be made to understand the democratic rules, that the executive Governor does not interfere into the legislative process or impeachment of any elected official in the State.

“It is, therefore, imperative here to draw the attention of all security operatives in the country to take serious concern on this unveiled threat to the peace in Zamfara State by the PDP,” he stated.