1.5 million Nigerians in Italy unable to get Nigerian passport

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDO-Europe), Italy Chapter, have disclosed that about 1.5 million out of its 3 million registered members in Italy are affected by the scarcity of Nigerian passports.

According to NAN, this was disclosed by the Chairman of NIDO-Europe, Italy Chapter, Mr George Omo-Iduhon, during an interview on Monday while reflecting on the activities of NIDOE in Europe and Italy.

Omo-Iduhon said there are more Nigerians in Italy than in other European countries and the registered Nigerians according to database are 3 million asides undocumented ones.

He said, “One of the major problems faced by Nigerians living in Italy is a shortage of Nigerian passports that can help facilitate their movement and work permit. The Nigerian government should help address this nagging problem because Italy serves as the gateway to other countries in Europe, especially for Nigerians.

“About 1.5 million Nigerians in Italy don’t have passports, even some of those that have been accepted by the Italian government have not been issued Nigerian passports which makes it difficult for them to work.’’

Going further, Omo-Iduhon pointed out that the supply of 500 booklets of passport to the Nigerian embassy in Italy was grossly inadequate to serve the number of Nigerians resident in Italy.

He said, “Using the same sharing formula for all the counties in Europe cannot work in Italy where we have more Nigerians. We are appealing to the relevant government agencies and our amiable Minister for Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola to help us address this issue.

“The Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri has also been of great assistance to us.’’