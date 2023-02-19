2023 polls: Atiku inconsistent, desperate to grab power – APC PCC

The Presidential Campaign Council of All Progressives Party has fired back at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, describing him as inconsistent and an opportunistic politician desperate to grab power.

In a statement on Monday by APC PCC, the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, he disclosed that Nigerians should run away from Atiku.

He was reacting to Atiku’s recent remarks on the naira redesign crisis.

“We recognise Atiku’s desperation to be President. Like a chameleon, this dishonest and unstable politician will change positions on any issue if he thinks it will help his perennial ambition.

“Nigerians should run away from Atiku. A man like the PDP candidate with no strong conviction and strength of character cannot offer the kind of leadership our country needs”, he stated.