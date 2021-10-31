    Login
    AfDB, AfCFTA secretariat team up to stimulate industries to compete on larger scale

    The African Development Bank has collaborated with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to stimulate industries across the continent.

    AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina

    This disclosure was made by the African Development Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, in

    Abidjan, Cote d’voire on Friday.

    According to him, the bank will mainstream the AfCFTA’s into its country and regional integration strategies.

    Adesina explained that the bank would support the AfCFTA Secretariat in implementing its various trade and industrial workstreams.

    “We have a responsibility to ensure that that the African Continental Free Trade Area is an industrial hub. The zone should become an area for manufacturing, not merely for trading,” Adesina added.

    He said the Bank would work closely with the AfCTA Secretariat to ensure that Africa produces at scale.

