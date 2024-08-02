Afenifere Condemns Calls for Igbo Exit from South-West, Assures Safety of All Nigerians

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has condemned calls by some Yoruba extremists demanding the exit of Nigerians of Igbo extraction from the South-West.

The organization assured all Nigerians living legitimately in “any part of Yoruba land” that they have no reason to fear for their safety or worry about being forced out of the area.

This assurance was issued in a statement by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, in response to a post by an obscure social media account tagged ‘LagosPedia’.

The post, which went viral on Thursday, warned Igbos living in Lagos and South-West Nigeria to leave the area within one month, causing apprehension in Lagos and other parts of the South-West.

The viral post, which also featured the hashtag #Igbomustgo, called on Yorubas living in the South-East to “return home.”

It read: “Lagosians and every South-West stakeholder should prepare for the massive protest of #IgboMustGo on the 20th – 30th of August.

They have 1 month from now to leave and relocate their business from all South-West states. We urge all Yorubas living in the South-East to return home.”

Afenifere dismissed the threat, declaring that those behind the unwarranted, provocative, and divisive campaign “are out to cause disaffection among Ndigbo and Yorubas.”

The organization emphasized that there is no plan to expel any group of people peacefully conducting their businesses from any part of the South-West.

The statement added, “Those who are being called to be ousted from the South-West are the unscrupulous herders who are making life difficult for our farmers and rural women.

In this wise, our Igbo brothers and sisters living in Lagos and the South-West should not entertain any fear of expulsion. We are all Nigerians.”