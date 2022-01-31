Anyone Is Beatable At AFCON – Salah

Super Eagles’ early elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations proves that the tournament is tough, Salah has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are lots of pitfalls to navigate at every AFCON competition, so he’ll never understand why the tournament isn’t respected enough.

Salah added that Nigeria had been the best team in the group stage before their exit, and that shows everyone is beatable on the continent.

His words, “Nigeria had been the best team in the group stage and then they lost, so you never know with any game. It’s tough for everyone.”

“Algeria lost in the group stage, having won it last time, and they had a great team.”

“Senegal qualified with one goal, I’m not saying something bad, just that the tournament is tough.”