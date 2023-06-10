Aregbesola returns to restructure Osun APC, seeks forgiveness

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has announced his return to the political scene in Osun State with the intention of restructuring the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola, who previously served as a two-term governor of Osun State, expressed his desire for reconciliation and sought forgiveness from anyone who may have been aggrieved by his actions.

During a gathering at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, Aregbesola lamented the mismanagement of the APC by certain individuals, which he claimed had led to its decline. He emphasised that he had called for party unity back in 2019, warning that failure to unite various interest groups would yield unfavorable outcomes.

In his address, Aregbesola stated, “I am here today to seek restructuring of the party. I didn’t offend anybody, but whoever feels that we offended him or her should forgive us. We seek forgiveness from those who thought we offended and those who sought our downfall. We seek forgiveness from those who are smearing our image, though we never offended them.”

He further expressed his disappointment at how some individuals had chosen to repay his support and goodwill with ill intentions, despite his lack of personal demands from them.

Aregbesola reiterated his commitment to the party’s progress and highlighted the importance of unity for achieving positive results.