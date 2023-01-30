Astrological Signs Ends A Lot Of Marriages Nowadays – Austin Faani

Popular filmmaker, Austin Faani has come out to say that apart from s*x abuse or any other form of domestic abuse, the belief of astrological signs also causes marriages to end. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while people believe marriages crash nowadays as a result of domestic violence or s*x abuse, astrological signs is also a major factor that breaks a lot of homes these days.

His words, “Most people think sex abuse or abuse of any kind are the only major factors that end marriages. Wait till you see where spouse’s ideologies dey dance legwork. Ndi “this is who I am” I’m Virgo, I am cancerously sagittarius. I am like this and like that.”

