Be Comfortable In Your Natural Body – Sheryl Lee Ralph

Hollywood actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph has come out to throw shade at the Kardashian-Jenner clan for artificially enhancing their lips. She recently had her say while she walked the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and fans have been reacting.

Asked what she would tell her 15-year-old self if she could, she revealed that she would admonish her old self to be happy with her nose, skin and hair because she is perfect the way God made her.

Sheryl added that she actually has the kind of lips the Kardashians pay $10K for nowadays, for free.

Her words, “There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

“And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called the Kardashians and they will pay $10K for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good.”

WOW.