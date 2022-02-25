Calvin Bassey Was Superb Vs BVB – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has come out to say that Calvin Bassey is a very dynamic player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bassey’s performance to help the team qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Borussia Dortmund was simply superb and he expects him to keep improving.

Giovanni added that the Nigerian is versatile because he can also be a top centre-back when called upon.

His words, “He’s very dynamic, he’s very versatile because he can play as a centre-back, it’s not his natural position but I think his development in that position is very good.”

“He can play left-back, he’s strong, and he’s fast. The most important thing he wants to learn, he wants to be better, every training session he comes with a lot of questions.”

“I think we have not seen the best of him, he can still improve and become better but he’s giving me a lot of options to play him and his contribution is amazing.”

“Today [Thursday] he started as a centre-back, he switched to the wing-back position, my left wing-back gets the cross in and my right wing-back scored the goal. It’s amazing how they did it today.”