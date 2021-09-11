Chelsea Had Genuine Interest In Kounde – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to confirm that his club tried to sign Jules Kounde. He recently revealed that it was very clear that Chelsea had genuine interest in the defender.

According to him, the deal fell through in the end because it was very late in the window and he was busy focusing on training.

Tuchel added that adding Saul to his squad is something he is happy about because he’ll be filling a key position.

His words, “It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team,”

“The amount of support of (technical and performance advisor) Petr Cech as a link, and together with Marina [Granovskaia, Chelsea director], was fantastic, so it was pretty relaxed with a good outcome because in the end it was possible to add Saul into the group, which was a key position for us to have more alternatives and to not put all the pressure on the three guys’ shoulders.”

“So there’s a lot of competition now going on and it’s my job to be a good moderator.”