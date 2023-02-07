Chidi Mokeme Is Ageless – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has come out to say that Chidi Mokeme is ageless. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the actor is definitely the most energetic free spirit to walk planet Earth, and she was excited to see him on set recently after so many years.

Kate added that they have been close friends since their modeling days, and Nollywood only strengthened their bond.

Her words, “So here I was, in my corner, mentally putting finishing touches to this my character on the set of RUTHLESS. And from the corner of my eyes, who did I see?

Our life matron, The Grand Commander of the Fit Fam Vampire Club, the most ageless of them all, the most energetic free spirit to walk this realm. The K8GGR8, The Advok8, OluwaKate, One And Only @k8henshaw And You can see how excited I was.

No be today. We’ve known each other, and been friends and colleagues since our Modelling days over 30years ago. Way before Nollywood as we know it. And this is what happens when we jam together on the same set to make magic. Both of us are cooking some fresh characters that you are guaranteed to love.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.