Custom says more scanners will be deployed in 3 ports in September

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that more scanners would be deployed in three ports and they would arrive in the country this month.

The disclosure was made by the Zonal Coordinator of Customs, Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu during a working visit to Apapa, Tincan Island and the Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) commands.

Aremu said that the arrival and deployment of the scanners in Apapa, Tincan and Onne port would help strengthen the fight against smugglers.

She said, “The scanner is a pictorial of everything that is in the container and that is why the scanner is very important and government is making efforts to see it come in.With e-customs, we are going to have over 70 scanners deployed to all seaports and airports.”

The ACG commended the Apapa command for the remarkable feat of generating N87.8 billion in one month and hoped that by December, they would hit N150 billion.

“It is doable, the CAC of Apapa, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf did not achieve this by himself, but with the contribution of officers in his command. They should keep the flag flying and not let the figure go down,” she said.