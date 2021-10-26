Daka Is Not A Selfish Player – Maddison

Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison has come out to say that Patson Daka is not a selfish player. He recently revealed that the African forward doesn’t have a greedy bone in his body.

According to him, setting him up to score in the 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford is proof that the Zambian plays for the team and for the collective.

Maddison added that he always believed that Daka was going to square the assist to him vs Brentford and he didn’t disappoint.

His words, “Patson, as a guy, is so nice, so humble, so hard-working.”

“He’s not got a greedy bone in his body. I always believed that he was going to square it to me. I was screaming just in case he wasn’t!”

“But it was a brilliant pass from Kelechi, a great run, and it’s my job to try and keep up because he’s so quick. I was there for the tap-in and thankfully he squared it with good awareness and good vision.”

“It’s a massive week. When you play Manchester United at home, every game against them at the minute is magnified because Cristiano Ronaldo’s back. That felt like a really big game, which we did really well in. We then travelled to Moscow and got a win in the Patson [Daka] Show!”

“We travelled back, with not much rest time and not much training, and that one was probably the toughest out of the lot to be honest, to come here and win. They put you under so much pressure. It’s a brilliant week for the club.”