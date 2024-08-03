Devastating Fire Destroys Toi Market, Millions in Losses

This morning, A catastrophic fire devastated Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi, resulting in extensive property damage valued at millions of shillings. The blaze erupted early in the day, rapidly engulfing the market and obliterating stalls and goods. Despite the valiant efforts of residents and traders to control the flames, the fire proved too powerful, leading to tragic outcomes.

Reports confirm that at least four individuals lost their lives during the incident, some of whom were trapped in the inferno while trying to rescue their belongings. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with theories ranging from electrical faults to deliberate arson.

This disaster marks the fifth occurrence in recent years where traders at Toi Market have faced such devastating losses, intensifying concerns about the market’s safety and the security of its traders.