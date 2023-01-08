Do Better If You’re Gay And Marrying Straight Women – Bisi Alimi

Popular Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has issued a quick PSA (Public Service Announcement) to members of the gay community on what not to do in 2023. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, 2023 should be the year gay men stop trying to marry straight women, because any gay person doing that can definitely do better.

His words,

WOW.