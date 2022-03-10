Elon Musk, Grimes Welcome 2nd Child Together

Popular billionaire, Elon Musk and singer, Grimes have welcomed their second child together. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl one year and some months after they welcomed their son, X Æ A-Xii.
Grimes didn’t share their daughter’s name in the interview but she revealed that they call the newborn “Y”.
Recall that the pair also call their son “X”.
WOW.
