Expect More Set Piece Goals From Fabinho – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to hail Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho for his goal vs Burnley. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Fabinho would most likely have scored more goals if he was allowed to be involved in offensive set-pieces before now.

Klopp added that Fabinho scored an excellent goal at a great time, and it was a good reward for persistence.

His words, “Yeah, great! Actually, he probably would have already scored much more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box in offensive set-pieces: only recently we put him in and since then he scores!”

“Great goal, an absolutely great goal. Yes, the space where the ball came to Sadio was the plan, but not in that height obviously so Sad made absolutely the most of it with a great header, great deflection, and then timing perfect with it.”

“Fab is there for the first one, then scores a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box which is absolutely outstanding.”