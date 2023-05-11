I Caused My Family Enough Pain While Acting – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has come out to reflect on his tough split from ex-wife, Maria Shriver. He recently revealed this in the first trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Arnold, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he caused enough pain for his family when he was much younger, and he will have to live with the guilt for the rest of his life.

He added that people will remember him for his success in life, but his failures will not be forgotten as well.

His words, “People will remember my successes but they will also remember those failures.”

“It was very tough, on my marriage, on my relationship with my kids.”

“I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.”

On conquering Hollywood, “I saw myself on that stage. Thousands of people screaming, Arnold, Arnold, Arnold!”

“And when you visualize something really clearly, you believe that you can 100% get there.”

“There was a lot of things I had to learn, obstacles I had to overcome.”

“You can get an injury and all the athletic stuff is over. But the only thing that no-one can take from you is your mind. I was looking for another challenge, politics.”

WOW.