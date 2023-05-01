I Don’t Agree With Paying To Be Verified On Twitter – Jack Dorsey

Ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has come out to express his disappointment at how Elon Musk is handling the micro-blogging platform since the takeover. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it would have been better for Musk to pay the $1 billion termination fee if he or Twitter had backed out of the deal last year.

Jack added that he does not agree with the Blue Badge subscription policy because payment as proof of human is nothing but a trap.

His words, “If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was name a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently. This is true for every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have the final say? No. I think he should have walked away and paid the $1 billion.”

On the Blue Badge subscription policy, “Payment as a proof of human is a trap and I am not aligned with that at all. The payment systems being used for that proof exclude millions if not billions of people.”