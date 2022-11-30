I Don’t Agree With Those Who Say Netherlands Has Been Boring In Qatar – LVG

Netherlands manager, Louis van Gaal has blasted a journalist and asked him to go home if he finds the Netherlands boring to watch at the 2022 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, anyone who thinks his team has been boring to watch in the tournament has a different perspective to him because he doesn’t believe that.

LVG added that everyone is proud that the nation has progressed to the next round, so he’ll focus on that.

His words, “I think you have a different perspective to me, why don’t you write down it’s terribly boring. If you think it’s boring why don’t you go home,”

“Well that’s disappointing I think but I don’t agree with you, I think everyone would be rather proud we’re progressing to the next round and I think people know why you’re asking these questions. I don’t think things are as bad as you say.”