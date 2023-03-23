I Don’t Regret Not Getting Vaccinated Despite The Consequences – Djokovic

Popular Tennis player, Novak Djokovic has come out to say that he had no regrets about missing tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to his Covid-19 vaccination status. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he hopes that he would be allowed into the United States later this year for the US Open, he has learned through life that regrets only hold you back.

Djokovic added that not getting vaccinated was a conscious decision he made knowing there would be consequences.

His words, “I have no regrets. I’ve learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past.”

“I don’t want to do that. I also don’t want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment but of course think about future, create a better future.”

“So I congratulate Alcaraz. He absolutely deserves to come back to No 1.”

“But at the same time, it’s the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won’t go.”

“It’s the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year, for the US Open. That’s the most important tournament for me on American soil.”

“Actually, the contrary, I’m as enthusiastic as ever, as motivated as ever for the sport, my family, my foundation, all the projects and everything I’m doing off the court.”

“The dignity, and integrity, and staying true to myself, and my beliefs and my rights are above everything.”