I Fought So Hard To Win The World Cup With Portugal – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to suggest an international retirement. He recently had his say via an Instagram post on Sunday after World Cup heartbreak against Morocco, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of his career, and putting his country’s name on the highest foot in the World was his biggest dream.

Ronaldo, however, added that the dream is now over despite fighting so hard to make it a reality.

His words, “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.”

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.”

“Sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn’t changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.”

“For now, there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”