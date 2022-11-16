I Hope Ronaldo’s Saga Will Be Resolved In The Interest Of The Team – Varane

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has come out to say that he and his teammates are obviously affected by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his fellow MUFC players also follow what is happening and what is being said in the media, therefore they will clearly be affected by certain things.

Varane added that he can only hope whatever decision is made after the saga will be in the interest of the team.

His words, “Obviously it affects us,”

“We follow what is happening and what is being said.”

“We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.”

“When it’s a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.”

“What I want is the best for my team, so whatever the decision, as players, we’ll accept it and give the best of ourselves.”