I Hoped Bayern Munich Would See The Positive In The Sane Vs Mane Spat – Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he feels his club missed the chance to use the spat between Mane and Sane to their advantage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hoped the incident would be used as a positive because it showed the dressing room was alive to the failures vs City in the first leg.

Tuchel, however, added that it was not channeled that way eventually, and the club has since moved on.

His words, “I hoped we would use it in the last match against Hoffenheim, but we didn’t, so now the case is already closed and the subject has died,”

“I know what Pep means that this kind of energy in the dressing room shows that it is alive, that the players are angry with themselves and with each other. But, it was an incident that we do not like – it was too much. We [tried] to turn it around, we turned around the momentum and used it as positive energy in the last match, [but] it did not happen. I don’t think it will have a major impact, no.”