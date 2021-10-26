I Legit Saw Kobe Bryant Surviving The Plane Crash And Helping Other Victims – Wife

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant has come out to share how she learned of the helicopter crash that killed him and their daughter, Gianna. She recently revealed this in a deposition for her lawsuit against Los Angeles County that accuses sheriff’s and fire department employees of improperly sharing photos from the crash scene, including the dead bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, she is not happy with the fact that she started seeing R.I.P Kobe notifications on her phone before relatives were allowed to identify their bodies.

Vanessa added that she genuinely felt her late husband and daughter would survive the crash and even help other victims.

Her words, “As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying ‘RIP Kobe . RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.”

“I told her that Daddy and Gigi were in an accident, she said not to worry I’m sure they’re fine because there’s five survivors. And I’m sure Daddy and Gigi are fine. I just felt, I knew that they would be helping people.”

WOW.

Kobe Bean Bryant (August 23, 1978 – January 26, 2020) was an American professional basketball player. A shooting guard, Bryant played his entire 20-season career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Los Angeles Lakers. He entered the NBA directly from high school and won five NBA championships. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP). Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he led the NBA in scoring during two seasons, ranks fourth on the league’s all-time regular season scoring, and ranks fourth on the all-time postseason scoring list. Bryant was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons. According to Forbes, Bryant’s net worth was estimated at $350 million in 2016.

Bryant died on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, were also killed.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia, the youngest of three children and only son of former NBA player Joe Bryant and Pamela Cox Bryant. He was also the maternal nephew of basketball player John “Chubby” Cox. His parents named him after the famous beef of Kobe, Japan, which they saw on a restaurant menu. His middle name, Bean, was derived from his father’s nickname “Jellybean”. Bryant was raised Catholic. When Bryant was six, his father retired from the NBA and moved his family to Rieti in Italy to continue playing professional basketball at a lower level. After two years they moved first to Reggio Calabria and then to Pistoia and Reggio Emilia. Kobe became accustomed to his new lifestyle and learned to speak fluent Italian. He was especially fond of Reggio Emilia, which he considered a loving place and where his best childhood memories were made.