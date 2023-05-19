I Like It When De Bruyne And I Shout At Each Other – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to insist that he enjoys his on-pitch arguments with Kevin De Bruyne. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he loves it when he and De Bruyne shout at each other because it is the energy that pushes both of them to aspire to greater heights.

Pep added that he has no problem with De Bruyne shouting back as long as he keeps delivering on the pitch.

His words, “The action with Kevin, I love it when we shout at each other. I like it,”

“Sometimes it’s a little bit flat, I like this energy. It’s not the first time, you don’t see, but he shouts at me in training. After that he becomes the best. Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] lost the ball, Kevin too, we didn’t need that in the game. At half-time I spoke about controlling the game, drop them and turn them. We didn’t do it. Kevin stays calm and makes an incredible assist. Jack did the opposite, he could run but helps the team and joins the passes. It’s football, we can do it. These things must happen to be competitive.”

“It’s non-stop, now is coming the most difficult thing. Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition. It’s 10 months, every week. We’re lucky to have the chance to finish at home with our people. We have to take it.”