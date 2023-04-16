I’ll Keep Taking Refuge In Work Amid The Racist Allegations – Galtier

PSG manager, Christophe Galtier has come out to say that his life has been enriched by diversity. He recently revealed this in response to racism accusations, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has received support from other coaches since the allegations came out, and his players remain diligent professionals under him.

Galtier added that his family has been fine amid the saga as well, and he will continue to take refuge in work.

His words, “It was important to win. As much as we benefited from the numerical advantage, as much in the second half, we let ourselves go a little.”

“We should have been more serious and more aggressive offensively. We have given hope to Lens. But, we took advantage of the numerical superiority. I end the week tired, the nights were short. But always with as much determination.”

“The family is fine, where it should be. You have to take refuge in work. I never thought of giving up. The players were diligent and that’s a strong signal. Support from other coaches? Yes, it is important to have a lot of support. Public and on a personal level. It is heartwarming. Of course, it’s fun. But there are also a lot of people who don’t care about this support. All my life, I have been enriched by diversity.”