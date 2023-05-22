I’m Married To Kanye West – Bianca Censori

Popular Architect, Bianca Censori has finally come out to confirm her marriage to rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. She recently had her say in a new video with an upcoming singer who asked for her number, and fans have been reacting.

The singer told Bianca, “You’re sexy, my name Nue,”

She smiled and replied, “Thank you, nice to meet you.”

“Can I get your number?” Nue asked, to which Bianca responded, “I’m married!”

Recall that reports have said Censori and Kanye tied the knots in January this year, and she is the architectural designer for Kanye West’s company, Yeezy.

