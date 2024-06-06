Jigawa State Postpones Local Government Elections to June 2025

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISEC) has announced the postponement of the local government elections from June 2024 to June 14, 2025.

This decision was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Auwal Muhammad Harbo, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

Harbo explained that the postponement follows the amendment of the 2012 Jigawa electoral law by the Jigawa State House of Assembly to align with the 2022 Electoral Act, which stipulates a 360-day preparation period for political parties.

“Due to the higher demand from political parties to postpone the election, the commission forwarded the request to the Jigawa State Assembly for the amendment of the 2012 Electoral Law to conform with the 2022 Electoral Act, which provides 360 days for political parties to prepare, as opposed to the initial 90 days,” Harbo stated.

The current local government chairmen’s terms are set to expire in June 2024.

The amended law allows the state government to appoint caretaker chairmen until the new election date in June 2025.

Adamu Isah Indallahi, Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, commented that this development would give opposition parties ample time to prepare and compete effectively in the elections.