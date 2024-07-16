Kogi Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Robbery and Car Theft

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of Inspector Aminu Mohammed for alleged robbery and car theft.

The command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“Mohammed, a crime officer with the ‘C’ Division at 200 Unit, Lokoja, is currently in custody at the A Division of the command.

State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, has ordered an investigation into the inspector’s alleged involvement in these crimes,” Ovye-Aya said.

NAN reports that Mohammed is accused of multiple robberies around his duty station in the Lokoja metropolis.

The stolen car linked to Mohammed was found at the workshop of his panel beater, Arome Moses, in Ochadamu village, where it was being repainted.

Residents familiar with the vehicle, stolen during a robbery on June 14, raised the alarm upon recognizing it. The Quick Response Unit (QRU) from the Police Area Command in Idah arrested the panel beater.

During interrogation, Moses implicated Inspector Mohammed, leading to his apprehension.

A source told NAN that the car’s plate number had been changed to an Abuja number and a backdated car dealer’s receipt from 2020 was presented by the officer as evidence of purchase.