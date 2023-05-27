Labour Party: Appeal Court suspends Federal High Court judgement sacking Alex Otti

The Court of Appeal in Kano has suspended the judgment of a Federal High Court that invalidated the primaries that produced Alex Otti and other Labour Party (LP) candidates in Abia StaOttix o

The decision was made on Saturday by Justice Mbaba, who also granted Alex Otti’s application to appeal as an interested party.

The judgment of the Federal High Court has been temporarily put on hold pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The Court of Appeal’s order comes in response to the motion for leave filed by the Abia Governor-Elect, seeking permission to appeal as an interested party against the judgment delivered by the Kano Division of the Federal High Court on May 18, 2023, in Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/107/2023.

Additionally, the Appellate Court has granted an order for stay and suspension of the judgment issued by Justice Yunusa J. of the lower court.

This suspension will remain in effect until the appeal, for which leave has been granted, is heard and resolved.