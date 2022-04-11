Late Osinachi’s Kids Must Be Protected – Dame Pauline Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has come out to demand justice for late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu who was alleged to have died as a result of domestic violence. She recently had her say via a press statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is demanding justice on behalf of Nigerian women and mothers, and she pleads for full protection for the children left behind by the late singer henceforth.

Dame added that even if reports say Osinachi was hospitalized for throat cancer disease before her death, social media claims still insist that she suffered GBV in the hands of her husband.

It read, “The Honourable Minister has after her visit been compelled to demand on behalf of Nigerian Women and Mothers, for two things: Justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner who was alleged to have died as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by the husband, as well as full protection for the children left behind by the late singer.”

“Even though reports had it that the late singer was hospitalized for throat cancer disease before her death, social media claims would just not go away that she suffered GBV in the hands of her husband.”

“Dame Tallen who asked for a private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice for her and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to her away from prying eyes.”

“Presently, the children of the deceased were being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from the Church where the late singer worshipped – Dunamis Church.”

“The Minister’s entourage did not meet the late singer’s husband who was disclosed to have been taken into protective custody by the Police, but she embraced the children and encouraged them to speak to her and the Permanent Secretary after she demanded that her entourage should disengage and allow her to have a private session with the children.”

“After her long private session with the children, the Honourable Minister emerged to demand justice for the late singer stating that even though the extent of allegations and stories on social media should be taken with caution.”

“There is no smoke without fire!,”

“I have confidence in the Police and the Judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer; and I also demand that the children should be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation.”