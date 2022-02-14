Mane Worked Hard Vs Burnley – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to reveal why he named Sadio Mane in his starting XI against Burnley at Turf Moor. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was not the plan to start the Senegalese today but Jota had a dead leg and couldn’t train yesterday, so Mane had to step in.

Klopp added that Sadio worked incredibly hard vs Burnley and that is exactly what was expected of him.

His words, “Sad [Mane] played really, really well. As I said before [the game], it was not the plan to start him today because we know how intense everything was, but Diogo had a dead leg and couldn’t train yesterday, so we started Sadio.”

“Luis [Diaz] has adapted really well but this is a completely different game, like a ‘Welcome to the Premier League’, so we didn’t want to try it if we didn’t need it so that’s why we started like we started – and Sad did really well.”

“He [Mane] worked incredibly hard and that’s exactly what we expected.”