Netflix, Apple+ Pull Out Of Bidding War For Will Smith’s Biopic

Will Smith’s biopic has reportedly been thrown into chaos after Netflix and Apple+ pulled out of its bidding war after the Oscars slap controversy. Reports have said that the two streaming giants have removed their competitive bids on the film about the Hollywood star’s life, based on his best-selling autobiography Will, and the world has been reacting.

The source said, “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors.”

The source added that working with the actor has now become risky business as he faces his upcoming movie projects being put on hold in the wake of the scandal.

WOW.