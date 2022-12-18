Nketiah Hasn’t Given Me A Reason To Believe He Isn’t Ready For The Big Stage – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to express confidence that Eddie Nketiah will have no problem replacing Gabriel Jesus when EPL resumes. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Nketiah can continue from where Gabriel Jesus stopped because he is always ready to take opportunities presented to him.

Arteta added that the young striker has given him no reason to think he is not ready for the big stage.

His words, “Eddie [Nketiah] is always ready. He knows that it opens an opportunity for him,”

“He needs to grab it but the way he trains every day and the mentality he has, he gives us no reason not to think he’s going to be super ready to perform.”