Oluwole urges Christians to Emulate Jesus Christ

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole has urged all Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by ensuring faithful adherence to the good virtues of love, sacrifice and unity He exemplified while on earth.

In a statement issued by the Media Office of Asiwaju Bola Oluwole Political Group, the Asiwaju Odo of Makun Kingdom stated that Christ’s teachings and practices if followed to the letter were enough to ensure peaceful coexistence of all despite the diversity.

Oluwole berated the state of insecurity in the nation, a situation he described as alarming and disturbing. He appealed to all warring factions to sheath their swords and allow peace and oneness to reign in the land. He called on Christians to use the festive season to pray for God’s intervention.

In the spirit of giving as exemplified by Jesus Christ, the Peoples Democratic Party Federal House of Representatives (Remo Federal Constituency) aspirant for 2023 distributed bags of rice, hundreds of turkeys, cash and other food items to the people of his constituency.

This gesture was simply done to make the yuletide season a wonderful one for the people giving the state of the nation’s economy.