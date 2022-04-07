Partey Will Be Out For Weeks – Arsenal

Arsenal has come out to reveal the kind of injury Thomas Partey is battling since he was taken off vs Crystal Palace. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the club, the Ghanaian midfielder suffered damage to a muscle in his right thigh during the Premier League clash, and he faces at least weeks out of action.

Arsenal added that Partey will be assessed continually in the coming weeks for more clarity.

It read, “Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh.”

“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.”