Peter And Paul Okoye Are Closer Than Ever – Lola Omotayo

Popular celebrity, Lola Omotayo has come out to celebrate the Okoye twins on their birthday. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, she is grateful to see how Peter and Paul Okoye are closer than ever now, and she hopes things will remain like that forever.
Her words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate