    Login
    Subscribe

    Peter And Paul Okoye Are Closer Than Ever – Lola Omotayo

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular celebrity, Lola Omotayo has come out to celebrate the Okoye twins on their birthday. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo
    Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

    According to her, she is grateful to see how Peter and Paul Okoye are closer than ever now, and she hopes things will remain like that forever.

    Her words,

    Lola Omotayo
    Lola Omotayo

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply