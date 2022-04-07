Press Statement On Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation 30th Anniversary Seminar

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation was inaugurated on April 11, 1992. We, therefore, invite the general public to a webinar, scheduled to hold on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 5pm (Nigeria time).

Themed, ‘The Role of Foundations in Developing Countries’, the seminar will attempt an incisive analysis of the impact of Foundations on development efforts, share experiences and, possibly, explore synergies for greater effect.

General T. Y. Danjuma, Chairman & Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, will chair the event.

Chief Kọla Daisi, Chairman, Kọla Daisi Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman MTN Foundation and Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary, African Capacity Building Foundation will be the Special Guests.

The Keynote Address will be delivered by Professor Friday Okonofua, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Director of Grants & Research at the University of Benin. He is also the erstwhile Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State.

The Distinguished Panellists include Max Adv. Boqwana, CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Dr Annette Akinṣẹtẹ, CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Dr Hope Usieta, CEO of the Leventis Foundation.

Various categories of Foundations, as well as other cognate institutions in Nigeria, Africa and beyond have also been invited to participate in the seminar.

The event will be moderated by communication expert, Dr Victor Ọladokun.

Login details: Webinar ID 829 4408 1572; Passcode 518927

We look forward to welcoming you, virtually, on April 11.

Ambassador Dr O. Awolọwọ Dosumu

Executive Director