Salah And Mane Are Already African Legends – Pepijn Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders has come out to say that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita should try and win the Africa Cup of Nations. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool has a lot of faith in the players who are currently available and a few more are coming back from injuries as well.

Pepijn added that the LFC players are already African legends in his books, and if they win the tournament, they’ll be even bigger legends.

His words, “If you can play for your country.”

“You can try to plan it but you can never prepare it. It is not a worry because we have faith in the boys we have and a few boys are coming back as well.”

“We know that certain players can play more offensively as well, they have been playing in midfield but they can play more offensively as well.”

“I just told the boys as well that Naby, Salah and Sadio: that they should try to win the Afcon because it is a prize to catch and the careers are never long and they deserve to fight for each prize.”

“This prize now comes in front of them – it’s a tournament with so much passion, so much culture and it is a really proud situation if you can play for your country if it’s England or Germany or Holland or whoever and that’s what they have and feel.”

“So they are African legends, they are legends for me, but if they win it they will probably be even bigger legends so they should try with all they have to win it.”