Super Eagles Would’ve Been Disgraced In Qatar – Siasia

Ex-Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has come out to say that Ghana beating Nigeria to deny them a World Cup ticket saved the country’s fans from suffering pain during the Qatar tournament. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if Nigeria had qualified, they could have registered embarrassing scorelines at the tournament, so it was a good thing to not qualify.

Siasia added that Super Eagles had no business going to the World Cup if they couldn’t even beat Ghana.

His words, “We would have been embarrassed out of the World Cup with shocking score lines ”

“The Super Eagles have no business going to the World Cup and losing out to the Ghana team we played against is enough proof.”

“If the Super Eagles had the opportunity to play at the World Cup this year it would have been a different thing altogether.”

“The players were ready and wanted to give their best, especially those who have never been to the World Cup.”