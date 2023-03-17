The Devil Lives In Most Nigerian Politicians – DJ Switch

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch has come out to say that most Nigerian politicians are devilish. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is complete wickedness for politicians to use public funds to provide the best quality of life for their families and send their children to school abroad while ignoring the needs and sufferings of the masses.

She added that people should not waste time looking for the devil anywhere, since they live in the majority of our political elites.

Her words, “A Thread!

The Devil You Know

Don’t look for the devil anywhere… they are in Nigeria, they are the majority of our political elites. The ritualists you hear about should be demystified by now because they are your political elites! You cannot tell me nothing…

If it is okay for politicians to kill their citizens, either personally or through the security agencies or through thuggery to retain/gain/steal power then that is ritualistic sacrifice! If it is okay for politicians that are well travelled and they believe their children should have the best education/vacation/medical attention while they siphon the people’s money to sponsor their personal lives and that of their families while the people suffer then they are devilish to the core… no single source of light is in them. You are dealing with satanic occultists and I don’t even believe in half of these things but this has got to be the hell that the Bible is referring to.”

WOW.