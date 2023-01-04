    Login
    The Word Fornication Keeps Getting Used Ignorantly – Daddy Freeze

    Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to say that the scripture never considers it s*xual immorality for a couple who are betrothed to have s*x before marriage. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, the word fornication was born out of ignorance of the linguistic expression of the original Greek word for prostitution because never in the history of scripture has concubinage, polygamy or an engaged or betrothed couple having intervourse been referred to as sexual immorality.

    His words,

