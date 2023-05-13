UCL Is Real Madrid’s Competition – Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder, Fede Valverde has come out to fire a warning to Manchester City ahead of the semi-final second leg. He recently claimed that the Champions League is Real Madrid’s competition, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing in the UCL is always special for him because it has been Real Madrid’s competition for several years now.

Valverde added that the tournament always brings a different vibe and energy whenever he hears the anthem.

His words, “Playing in the Champions League is special because it is Real Madrid’s competition. It is always different from any other match. You move to a different vibe, a different energy, everything seems as if it were a unique dream.”

“It is the competition that every footballer who is at a European club dreams of winning. And no doubt for the fans there is nothing more beautiful than seeing your team win this competition, because it is the most important at club level. That’s why I think it all comes together on the same Champions League night. At Madrid they have always taught us that it is until the end, so there are 90 minutes left.”